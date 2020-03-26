Overnight Markets: Wall Street trims gains as US aid package hits snag

Wall Street trimmed hefty gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq turning negative in the final minutes of trade, after the passage of a $2 trillion economic rescue package appeared to hit a snag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.39% to end at 21,201, while the S&P 500 gained 1.15% to 2,476 – climbing up two days in a row for the first time since 12 February. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.45% to 7,384.

Shares ended well off their best levels after reports raised doubts about how quickly the rescue bill might pass.

Top aides to Republican President Donald Trump and senior Senate Republicans and Democrats had agreed on the unprecedented stimulus bill, but Senator Bernie Sanders said he was prepared to put it on a hold unless a group of Republican senators drop their objections to language on jobless benefits in the legislation.

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy said he wanted House members to have at least 24 hours after the Senate vote to review the bill.

Many investors continued their selloff with fears of a global recession and corporate defaults running high amid expectations of a surge in cases of coronavirus in the US.

Boeing surged 24%, bringing its gain over the past three sessions to almost 70%, as investors bet on government support for the aerospace industry as well as airlines.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holding and Delta Air Lines each jumped more than 10%.

“What the fiscal and monetary stimulus has done is to allow the market to recover,” said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.

In company news, Apple Inc fell late in the session, closing down 0.55% after Nikkei reported the company could delay the launch of an iPhone with 5G wireless technology.

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings each rallied about 23%. Both companies have been among the hardest hit from the pandemic.

In Asia, shares declined on Thursday in morning session as investors await the release of US jobless claims data expected later in the day stateside.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 4.07%, while the Topix index shed 2.64%. South Korea’s Kospi also dipped 0.33% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 1.17%. In China, the Shanghai composite was down 0.61%. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose about 1.4%.