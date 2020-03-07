Saturday Papers: pure fear grips global markets

Top stories
- The Times: Mounting fears about the spread of coronavirus have sent global stock markets deeper into the red, bond yields tumbling to historic lows and the price of oil to one of its worst days ever.
- Financial Times: Both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration have been blamed by a US House of Representatives committee for two crashes of the 737 Max that killed 346 people.
- The Daily Telegraph: Capita’s shares crashed to a 20-year low as analysts cut their forecasts for the troubled outsourcer.
- Financial Times: EU governments have refused to increase financial aid to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey under the terms of their €6 billion migration deal.
Business and economics
- The Guardian: Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a package of emergency measures to support businesses hit by the knock-on effects of the coronavirus crisis in his first budget on Wednesday.
- The Daily Telegraph: House prices increased for the fourth month in a row in February as the market’s "Boris bounce" pushed the average cost up to more than £240,000 – but it is feared the surge could be dented by the coronavirus outbreak.
- The Guardian: Nissan is pushing ahead with its £400 million plan to build its new Qashqai sports utility vehicle at its Sunderland factory.
- The Guardian: Jaguar Land Rover suffered an 85% slump in sales in China last month as the coronavirus kept buyers indoors and most dealerships shut.
- Daily Mail: Norwegian Air’s shares crashed by more than 25% to a 15-year low as the coronavirus outbreak pushes struggling airlines to the brink.
- The Guardian: Tullow Oil prepares to lay bare the toll of a difficult year, amid growing investor concern for the oil industry in the months and years ahead.
- The Guardian: German airline Lufthansa is planning to slash half of its flights and is considering grounding its entire fleet of A380 superjumbos, as coronavirus continues to hit the global air travel industry.
- The Times: Anglo American’s platinum business has been forced to shut a key processing plant in South Africa to avoid a “catastrophic” explosion.
- Daily Mail: Former Barclays boss Bob Diamond has hired his ex-sidekick Rich Ricci to lead broker Panmure Gordon.
- The Guardian: JP Morgan’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, is recovering from an emergency heart surgery, with his two deputies taking over his duties as he recuperates, the US bank has announced.
- The Times: Glen Crawford, who left Amigo in June last year for health reasons, has been hired as a consultant for six months to assist the lender on a sale process and strategic review.
- The Daily Telegraph: Barclays boss Jes Staley's trips to a private Caribbean island owned by notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are being examined by regulators.
Share tips, comment and bids
- The Daily Telegraph (Questor share tips): Coronavirus has hit every investor, so what should those in our Income Portfolio do?
- Financial Times: Beijing Kunlun Tech, a gaming company, announced on Friday in a stock exchange filing that it had agreed to sell Grindr to San Vicente Acquisition for about $608.5 million.
- The Times (Comment): The budget will let Rishi Sunak play the statesman in Britain’s hour of need.
